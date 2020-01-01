For those who need reminding that it’s winter in Texas, Roy McLaurin, 65, created a snowman that lives in his shop 8 miles outside downtown Victoria.
Frosty has a round Styrofoam head, two button eyes, a corncob pipe, a carrot nose – and a load of frost atop a spiral of copper tubing. He wears McLaurin’s bucket hat from Grand Cayman.
“It’s quite an engineering mess,” McLaurin said. “It gives me problems. It’s temperamental.”
The 3-foot-tall snowman is about 20 inches across at the arms, its widest point. At its core is quarter-inch diameter copper tubing that collects frost to form the snowman’s icy rolls.
“It’s the same science in your car when it blows cold air out your dash,” McLaurin said. “It’s the same science but on steroids.”
McLaurin’s background in petrochemicals and cryogenics is responsible for the South Texas phenomenon.
“He’s like a mad scientist. I feel like Igor helping out,” said Roy McLaurin Jr. “I just enjoy helping my dad with his experiments.”
McLaurin uses a modified window air conditioning unit to pump propane from low pressure, 0 pounds, to high pressure, 115 pounds, through the tubing in a continuous circular motion.
“I don’t think there’s another one, and I’ve looked around on the Internet,” McLaurin said.
The frost has continually collected on the exterior of the tubing for about four weeks to grow the snowman to its current size.
“My grandkids love this stuff,” McLaurin said. “My mother is elderly and it put a sparkle in her eye.”
Frosty is located in an insulated box, which was about 18 degrees during the interview. The box also protects the snowman from the elements when McLaurin displays it in his front yard. The temperature of the circulated gas fluctuates with the temperature outdoors. During the interview, the coldest portion of tubing — the outlet — was minus 32 degrees.
“It doesn’t run on freon. Almost all air conditioners run on freon,” he said. “Propane is its lifeblood. The world’s going to hydrocarbon-based refrigerants.”
McLaurin found motivation for his snowman, which was originally planned to be a Christmas tree, in an online forum of refrigerant enthusiasts. Some of them did not believe his idea could work – and that was all it took for him to start experimenting in 2010.
“It’s a challenge and we all like a good challenge,” McLaurin said. “Don’t tell anybody, but I never went to college, either.”
McLaurin eventually wants to add another plexiglass wall to the back of the box and enter a future snowman in the Victoria Christmas Parade.
He plans to unplug his creation at the end of February.
“When I shut it down, it’s going to make a mess,” he said. “And you know what? When I do shut it down, it’s sort of emotional. That’s my creation, that’s my Dr. Frankenstein. But he’ll be back again next year.”
