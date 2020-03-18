Some Victoria AT&T customers reported problems using landline phones Wednesday morning.
Some attempted calls, including those to the Victoria Advocate, were not connected and instead met with a recorded message.
"Due to telephone facility trouble in the area, your call cannot be completed at this time," the message stated. "Please try your again later."
Victoria Advocate readers trying to reach the newspaper's offices are asked to visit its website at victoriaadvocate.com, where an online chat function is available.
Messages can be sent to the newspaper by scrolling to the bottom of the screen and clicking on a blue and white speech bubble icon in the bottom-right corner.
