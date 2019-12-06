Son of Pearl Harbor survivor to host event to recognize Pearl Harbor Day

The day after the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was attacked, President Franklin Roosevelt addressed the moment as a “a date which will live in infamy.”
Victoria resident Larry Chilcoat is working to make sure of that, so 78 years after the attack, Americans still honor those who served.
Chilcoat, the son of Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Chilcoat, will host an event Saturday open to anyone who wants to recognize Pearl Harbor and those who died there. Chilcoat has hosted an event to remember Pearl Harbor Day for more than 20 years.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Bayside Seafood, 4202 N. Navarro St.
