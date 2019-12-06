Son of Pearl Harbor survivor to host event to recognize Pearl Harbor Day

Larry Chilcoat, right, salutes the grave of Gary C. Lindsey, the husband of Sue Lindsey, left, in this Advocate file photo from 2013. Gary Lindsey served in World War II and survived Pearl Harbor. Every year, Chilcoat hosts an event on Pearl Harbor Day to honor those who served at the naval base.

The day after the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was attacked, President Franklin Roosevelt addressed the moment as a “a date which will live in infamy.”

Victoria resident Larry Chilcoat is working to make sure of that, so 78 years after the attack, Americans still honor those who served.

Chilcoat, the son of Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Chilcoat, will host an event Saturday open to anyone who wants to recognize Pearl Harbor and those who died there. Chilcoat has hosted an event to remember Pearl Harbor Day for more than 20 years.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Bayside Seafood, 4202 N. Navarro St.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.