Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, an international cultural, social and service organization, met in the home of President Jeanette Goggans on May 17.
Jeanette presented the program on bluebonnets, the Texas state flower.
Loretta Johnson reported that she read the Beta Sigma Phi ritual for our recently departed dear sister, Betty Mercer. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church, Victoria.
Mary Helen Goldsmith took the chapter's yearly donations to VCAM and Christ Kitchen.
The chapter will celebrate members May birthdays at Casa Ole on May 24.