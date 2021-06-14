Last week's art exhibition program, presented by the South Central Texas Art League (SCTAL), featured local artist, Adrénus Craton.
The program brought many visitors and locals from the art community to Hallettsville. Visitors from surrounding counties, as well as from Austin, San Antonio and New York, came to hear the program, meet the artist and visit with other members of the SCTAL. The exhibit program, titled, “Battle of the Soul—Which Side Are You On?” showed at Hallet Oak Gallery, in Hallettsville, on Wednesday, according to a news release form the gallery.
With the phenomenal support of members like Bob Weiss, Lois Weiss, Steve Pituch, Dianne Appelt and Debbie Halling, and headed by new league President Tim Sadler, the SCTAL's programs continue to gain sponsorship and backing by the local community members who champion the art league’s endeavor to cultivate a greater art awareness and to encourage more enjoyment of the arts in the South Central Texas area.
As a new member of the Hallet Oak Gallery, Adrénus will join other local artists volunteering their time at the Hallet Oak Gallery, giving tours and welcoming visitors. Her artwork from last week's program will be on display alongside Hallet Oak Gallery's member artists showing there. The historic Kahn & Stanzel building, home to Hallet Oak Gallery, also welcomes Texas HOUSE Studio — an extension of Adrénus' philanthropic and socially focused model agency, Novelmodels. This will be headed by the artist at her new Hallettsville-based international photographer's studio. Bookings are by appointment only, according to the news release.
