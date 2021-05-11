South Texas Strutters

Milestone Strutters are, celebrating 15 years of dance, Kalee Shelton, middle, left; celebrating 10 years of dance, Leah Poncio, front, center, Jaedlynn Nava, middle, right, Kristin Kohutek, back left, and Kamdyn Morales, back, right.

 Contributed photo

The South Texas Strutters at Debbie Bennett Green School of Dancing will host their 41st Annual Recital on June 19 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.

A matinee performance will be at noon and an evening performance will be at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at wheredancingisfun.com.

