Southside group to host end-of-summer party for kids

Kids in Victoria will get to mark the end of summer with a morning of activities in a Southside Victoria neighborhood.
The Southside Community Coalition, a new group working to invest in the historic Victoria neighborhood, is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Kids can gather outside F.W. Gross Elementary School to learn new skills, play games and get a healthy meal from volunteers.
Kids will get to rotate between four stations at the end-of-summer bash, said Bethany Castro, who helped create the coalition. The stations will include sports and relay races, a healthy food and snack demonstration with Sara Vela of Vela Farms, arts and crafts and a station where kids can build their ideal communities using cardboard boxes.
The morning will finish in the fellowship hall at Bethlehem Baptist Church, where the kids will get to-go plates with the food they made during the healthy food demonstration.
Adults or high school students who are interested in volunteering can contact Castro to learn more.
