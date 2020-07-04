Spaying and neutering your pets are about more than just population control (granted this is an important issue as well).
Neutering is the term for removal of the testicles in a pet. Dogs and cats that are not neutered are more likely to be aggressive, assert dominance, and get into fights with other animals due to their raging hormone. This can unfortunately result in serious injuries and large vet bills. Dog fights can lead to bite wounds, lacerations, and even death.
Cat bites cause nasty infections and can lead to large, ugly abscesses.
Neutered dogs or cats are less likely to roam because they are not attracted to females in heat. Intact male cats are also much more likely to spray urine in order to mark their territory. They are also more likely to roam the neighborhood leading to them getting into trouble or injured.
Male dogs and cats that are intact are at a much greater risk for prostate issues, such as cancer, infection, or inflammation. Over 80% of intact male dogs have some sort of issue with their prostate.
Intact male dogs are also at risk of testicular cancer and tumors around their anus (also known as perianal tumors).
Neutered dogs and cats that live indoors are found to live longer, healthier lives.
Spaying is the term used for the surgical procedure to remove the female reproductive tract. It is also known as an ovarohysterectomy. This procedure stops the production of hormones such as estrogen and progesterone.
Females that are not spayed are at increased risk of mammary cancer, tumors and infections of the reproductive tract, as well as behavioral problems.
Mammary cancer is a very common cancer in dogs and cats. Reproductive hormones are the primary cause of these tumors. Each estrus cycle that a female dog or cat is allowed to have significantly increases her chance of mammary tumors.
Infections of the reproductive tract can also be a huge health risk in unspayed females. Pyometra is a severe uterine infection that causes the uterus to become filled with pus. This is a life threatening condition and if this goes untreated it is fatal.
Females that go through heat cycles have behavioral issues such as seeking males, aggression or fighting, urogenital discharge, and urinating inappropriately. Not to mention that males will hang around and stir up trouble.
Spaying or neutering your pet will result in a happier, healthier, better behaved pet. It can be the single best decision you make for your pet’s long-term welfare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.