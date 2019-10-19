Among the many opportunities for learning at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, attendees will be able to learn about regulations and laws surrounding pesticides.
Mark Matocha, an assistant professor and extension specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will be speaking about state and federal laws and regulations that affect pesticide applicators.
Matocha said the majority of people who attend his session likely are the ones who need to renew their pesticide applicator license, so he will spend time explaining the different requirements to do so. One of those requirements, he said, is acquiring continuing education units.
Renewing the licenses allows people to purchase the necessary products to use pesticides for their agricultural work. Though his information is mainly catered toward people who need to renew a license, he said the information is valuable for anyone in the agriculture business.
“Using pesticide applicators is something that does have different regulations and laws around it that are important to know about, so it’s good information whether it’s a review to you or you are learning about it for the first time,” he said.
Also, Matocha said, he will discuss newer developments, including the guidance issued by the United States Environmental Protection Agency about labeling of glyphosate products.
According to a news release from the agency, the EPA has issued guidance to registrants of glyphosate to ensure clarity on labeling of the chemical on their products.
“A lot of people are aware of this new action, but the average citizen might not be,” he said. “We’ll discuss a lot of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.