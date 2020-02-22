From start to finish, the Special Livestock Show fills participants with joy, said Paige Melton, Victoria County’s AgriLife Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development.
“There are smiles on their faces and smiles on the faces of everyone watching,” she said. “It brings the show buddies pure joy.”
The Special Livestock Show started in 2016 as a way to give special needs children the experience of showing an animal. After the first year, she said they wanted to make it even bigger, and it expanded into a mentor program.
The show buddies, or special needs children, can choose an animal such as a lamb, goat, rabbit or steer to show that belongs to a 4-H or FFA member, who then acts as a mentor to the show buddy. That process takes place in the fall, Melton said, so the show buddies can meet with the mentor and the animal consistently leading up to the show.
The program gives the show buddies an opportunity to learn about the animal they chose, Melton said. They learn from the mentor about raising the animal and then showing the animal. When it comes time for the Victoria Livestock Show, all show buddies receive a rosette after showing their animals, Melton said.
“And it creates these great relationships and gives the show buddies confidence,” Melton said.
She said the show is valuable to the mentors, too.
“Competition is instilled in them, so it provides a way for them to get their mind off the competition and enjoy this other side of things,” she said. “The mentors can go back to the basics and remember why they love animals.”
As of late January, about 20 show buddies were planning to participate in the 2020 show, Melton said. Some of the show buddies have participated each year since the first Special Livestock Show in 2016, which is a testament to the value of the program, she said.
“To see kids come back year after year and see that growth, that connection with their mentors and the animals, you don’t really know how special it is until you see it,” she said.
