The 66th annual reunion of the descendants of August Spies is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Moravia Dining Hall across from The Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 11134 Farm-to-Market Road 957 in Schulenburg.
Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish and dessert. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Plates, utensils, cups and tea will be provided.
Attendees are asked to bring silent auction and door prize items.
For further information, contact Janet Spies at 512-461-3236 or email jspi456@yahoo.com. You can also check the August Spies Facebook page for more news.
