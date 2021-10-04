Glowing jack-o’-lanterns, children dressed as ghastly goblins and spooky, scream-worthy home decorations all say Halloween.
With the spookiest fun-filled holiday of the year approaching, we want to see how you celebrate Halloween. For our newest reader-contributed photo contest, send us photos of your holiday decorations, costumes, pumpkin carvings or whatever else you do to celebrate.
Tell us a little about what is going on in the photo.
Enter by 5 p.m. Nov. 5 for a chance to win a gift certificate to Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria. Submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto.
