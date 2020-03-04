The Spring Fling benefiting the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch is taking a break this year.
After at least 10 years, the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch board of directors has decided to go in a different direction, according to a news release.
“This is something unexpected but it also will be a blessing in disguise and give us more time to come up with something new and something better for the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch,” said Micah Roth, development director for the nonprofit youth ranch.
Roth and the board are considering a number of options for the future that will be confirmed and announced at a later date.
“We know many of you look forward to the Spring Fling, and apologize for this inconvenience,” Roth said. “However, for this year we are going to cancel the event, and I firmly believe when we come back to it in the future, it will be a better experience for all involved. We appreciate the support from the city of Yoakum and the citizens who believe in the work we do at Bluebonnet Youth Ranch.”
To make a donation, visit bluebonnetyouthranch.kindful.com.
