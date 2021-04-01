The Lavaca River starts just above Moulton’s city limits. There it can be seen in a more natural state, with trees growing along its low, gentle banks.
As it flows into Hallettsville, the embankments become steep and grassy, bare of native trees that once offered beauty and cooling shade – the result of flood control projects in the 1960s and 1980s.
Today, flood control is still important, and methods have greatly improved. Meanwhile, the landscape has also changed. What was farmland is now more pastureland. The goal is to see a variety of native plants that will minimize the sediment flowing into the riverbed, according to a Friends of Lavaca River news release.
Friends of Lavaca River meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant on the square of downtown Hallettsville.
Friends love the bountiful ranchlands of Lavaca County, and they wish to protect and enhance these grasslands along the riverbanks so water and soil quality is maintained. They also understand that taking care of the Lavaca necessitates a mutually beneficial relationship between the river and the landowners and businesses.
To that end, Friends has been learning about the diverse plants and wildlife that live/grow along the river, and has discovered how beneficial some plants can be to the health of the river. Appropriate plantings can help shield Hallettsville from flooding and will help filter out dangerous pollutants that often come when high water overflows.
After consulting with eight respected “river experts” from a variety of Texas state entities, Friends wants to pass on these recommendations:
(1) At the crest-line (high point), plant wood stabilizer trees about 10 feet back from the edge. Their deep roots ultimately give structure to the channel along with holding the soil. Native trees such as pecan and live oak would be good. Cottonwoods are another option.
(2) On lower slopes and river bottom, choose plants that can bend with flow and use pioneer “hardy” plants, such as Baccharis; colonizer plants, such as Spike Rushes; and herbaceous “soft” native plants, such as Emory Sedge, Switchgrass and Eastern Gamagrass. Mix in wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.