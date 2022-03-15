“Spring into Quilting” 2022 Show winners

The quilt, “Stars Over Baltimore,” won the Shiner Mayor’s Special Award at the “Spring into Quilting” show sponsored by Shiner Heritage Quilters March 11-12. The maker is Mary Shafer.
The Viewers Choice special block challenge winners at the show were Carolyn Whitmire, first place; Toni Rogers, second place; and Annette Meyer, third place.
Viewers Choice quilt winners include:
Large Quilts
First place: Mathilda Melnar, “Full Bloom”
Second place: Theresa Belicek, “Broken Stain Glass”
Third place: Mary Shafer, “Stars Over Baltimore”
Small Quilts
First place: Meagan Campion, “Under the Sea”
Second place: Amanda Joiner, “Sleeping Dragon”
Third place: Debbie Layton, “Infinity Wedge”
Wall Hangings
First place: Laura Henson, “Totally Texas”
Second place: Doris Zumwalt, “Dreamcatcher”
Third place: Diane’ Lott, “Quilt Lady”
Youth Quilts
First place: Riley Rose Cerny, “Texas Shenanigans”
Second place: Allison Joiner, “Tea Party”
Third place: Maggie Whitmire, “Animal Babies Donation Quilt”
