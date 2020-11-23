Outages reported in Ganado

Power outages reported in Ganado

 Contributed photo

All AEP Texas customers in Ganado lost power at about 8:10 a.m. Monday in part due to a squirrel.

The squirrel made contact with equipment that led to a power outage at the one electrical substation serving Ganado, causing an outage across the entire town, said Vee Strauss, a spokeswoman for AEP Texas.

"It was kind of a weird, rare chain reaction," she said. "The squirrel is where it started, but not necessary (the main cause)."

The outage occurred at about 8:10 a.m., according to the company's outage map. All power was restored by noon, Strauss said.

"The electrical system has been stabilized and returned to normal," she said.

