All AEP Texas customers in Ganado lost power at about 8:10 a.m. Monday in part due to a squirrel.
The squirrel made contact with equipment that led to a power outage at the one electrical substation serving Ganado, causing an outage across the entire town, said Vee Strauss, a spokeswoman for AEP Texas.
"It was kind of a weird, rare chain reaction," she said. "The squirrel is where it started, but not necessary (the main cause)."
The outage occurred at about 8:10 a.m., according to the company's outage map. All power was restored by noon, Strauss said.
"The electrical system has been stabilized and returned to normal," she said.
