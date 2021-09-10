St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Palacios will host its 56th Annual Shrimporee Oct. 10.
The event will be held at the Palacios Recreation Center, 2401 Perryman Avenue, according to a news release.
The lunch, featuring shrimp or barbecue, either chicken or beef, plus all the trimmings, will begin at 10:30 a.m. The $10 plates will be available for dine-in or take-out.
The live auction will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for a chance to win the Tran Sport Boat are $25 each, and a limited number are available by calling 361-972-2446. Drawings for prizes will take place at 4 p.m. The event will include live music, children's games and a Vietnamese food booth.
On Oct. 9, the church will host its 24th Annual Golf Scramble at the Palacios Golf Course. The entry fee for a team is $300 while the fee for an individual is $75. Those interested in participating can contact Isidro O. Castanon for more information at 361-972-6006. For more information about the event, call 361-972-2446.
