A foursome sat around a table concentrating on the game at hand. A line of dominoes stretched between Ruth Hutchins, 79, and her grandson, Jace Stevens, 18.
Stevens was one of 23 St. Joseph High School students who visited Retama Manor South Nursing Center for a Day of Service to kick off Catholic Schools Week on Monday.
“I love it. I love it. I love my grandson. I love these guys. I love all these kids. I remember teaching Jace to play dominoes when he was just a little kid,” Hutchins said. “We had a camper, and we’d go down to the beach to Mustang Island and camp out there, and I’d teach him how to play dominoes. I love my family. I have eight grandchildren.”
More than 300 students who attend St. Joseph High School volunteered for one of eight community service projects. All of the freshmen worked a shift organizing and sorting inventory at the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, while the students in the other grade levels selected their assignments.
The students cleaned Resurrection Cemetery, the St. Joseph High School campus and Riverside Park. They helped with much-needed gardening at Promise Pointe. They painted the exterior of a house for the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group. They helped at a Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity building site as well as the ReStore. And they engaged in activities with the residents at Retama Manor South.
Stevens said he selected the nursing home for his Day of Service project because he thought it would be a great way to do service for the school and have a good time with his grandmother.
“I think service is a great part of education because the community puts so much time into the young people and the young people need – or I feel anyway – the young people need to give back to the community for helping them out through all the years,” Stevens said. “St. Joe is doing something great by giving back to the community in this way.”
Deborah Machicek, a math teacher at St. Joseph High School, approached the campus minister with the idea for a day of community service during Catholic Schools Week last year, and the idea came to fruition this year.
"It teaches our students that there is a whole lot more to life than just doing the book work or the academics,” Machicek said. “Helping others is paramount to everything else, I think.”
Each day during Catholic Schools Week celebrates a different theme. Monday’s theme was “Celebrating Your Community.”
“Today’s date across the nation is honoring our communities, so we thought we would do that by doing community service,” Machicek said. “I just think the kids, just watching them right now, they are getting so much out of it. So I think they will walk away with a lot in their hearts.”
Kyleigh Nethery, 18, a senior, carefully painted a resident's fingernails with pale pink polish near the entrance of the gathering.
“I just really like working with elderly people because I feel like they don’t receive enough love and attention, and people treat them almost like they are outsiders,” Nethery said. “They are people, too. They have hearts. They need to be talked to because I know if I was put away from my family and no one came to talk to me, it would really mean a lot if some kid came and talked to me and visited with me about my day. Because, at the end of the day, everyone wants to feel loved and needed, and they need that community interaction and affection.”
Nethery echoed the sentiments about the general importance of service.
“Education goes outside of textbooks. It goes outside of taking notes and listening to teachers’ lectures. It also goes into the realm of getting to know your community,” she said. “Because when we go to school every day, we only know about the students' lives around us. But we don’t know how the other people in our community live and what’s going on in their lives … it makes you realize you should be very grateful for what you have.”
Vanessa Losoya, the activity assistant for Retama Manor South, said some of the residents are unable to leave so such events help bring the community to them.
“They love seeing new faces. They love playing games. It’s exciting for them,” Losoya said. “Look at them, they are all happy.”
Marjorie Phillips, 69, laughed heartily as she engaged three young women in a friendly card game of Spite and Malice.
“This brings joy to my heart. I love the kids. I taught teens at First Baptist Church for 17 years, and they teach me as much as I show them. In fact, they teach me more,” Phillips said. “Their smiles bring joy to so many residents' hearts, and it makes them want to smile. God blessed us well with these young adults.”
Ryan Leos, the campus minister at St. Joseph High School who coordinated the event, said the Day of Service provides a unique opportunity for students to experience how special their community is.
“This gives our students an opportunity to take what they learned in theology and all of their classes, in general, and put it into a real-world scenario,” Leos said. “The Bible says to feed the hungry and clothe the naked, and in a sense, we’re doing that by going into the community.”
