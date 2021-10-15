St. Nicholas Ministry-Lavaca County is once again taking referrals through area churches, helping agencies, parochial and public schools, Lavaca Area Ministry Body, Inc. (LAMB) and other authorized groups in Lavaca County, according to a news release.
Referrals will be taken at LAMB in Hallettsville from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 19 and 26, and Nov. 2, 9 and 16.
The St. Nicholas Ministry, now in its 34th year of serving the needy, particularly young children, their families and the elderly, provides boxes of food, children’s gifts, blankets or quilts, and other items for Christmas.
Annually, more than 200 families are assisted in Lavaca County by this ecumenical ministry involving churches, schools, other organizations and individuals.
People seeking assistance must have an approved referral form on record for this year. The deadline to apply for help is Nov. 17.
One aspect that many appreciate is that St. Nicholas Ministry makes every attempt to ensure that people receiving assistance truly have legitimate needs.
St. Nicholas Ministry also is receiving gifts of new toys, blankets and quilts, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations to purchase needed items. People desiring to assist with this year’s efforts may contact Pastor Herb Beyer at 361-798-0155 or beyerfam@hughes.net, or Nancy Obelgoner at 361-772-5225 or obelgoner@hotmail.com.
Distribution of gifts for approved referrals will be Dec. 11 at the Lillie Appelt Johnson Youth Center near the Hallettsville City Park.
