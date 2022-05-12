The National Association of Letter Carriers will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive with a food drive on Saturday.
Stamp Out Hunger, the country's largest one-day food drive, provides communities with an easy way to donate food to those in need.
Residents can simply leave their donations of non-perishable food items such as canned soup, vegetables, meats, pasta, rice, cereal in a sturdy bag next to their mailbox before mail delivery on Saturday.
City and rural letter carriers will collect these items, which then will be distributed to food banks and pantries, churches and shelters in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.