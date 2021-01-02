The recent downpour has brought back all kinds of things. It has made mushrooms spring up what seems like out of nowhere. It has brought back not only the mosquito but also frogs and other pesky bugs trying to find a dry spot (usually inside our homes and businesses). And, don’t let us forget the standing water we have accumulated on our property and in nearby parks and play yards.
Mushrooms can be harmful to your pet. Some dogs find them tasty, while others find them another fun thing to chew on from the back yard. If the right mushrooms are eaten or if enough of any mushroom is eaten, they can be toxic to your pet.
The most common problems your pet experiences from eating mushrooms are vomiting and diarrhea (both can be bloody and frequent). If enough of this occurs, dehydration can follow and internal organ function can begin to be affected. If you see mushrooms in your yard, the best thing to do is to pick them from their root and throw them in the trash.
Picking them and throwing them back in the yard or kicking them over only eliminates their ability to grow larger but does not keep your pet from eating them. This will also allow the spores to spread and lead to more mushrooms.
Frogs are out and about and our dogs always seem to think they are fun, new, active toys to chase and torture. If your dog gets a frog in his or her mouth, a lot of foaming will take place. The only time you usually have a serious problem is if your pet is eating frogs. Discouraging your dog from playing with frogs is your best bet. If your pet does get ahold of a frog, rinse their mouth out immediately and contact your veterinarian.
Finally, try and get rid of any standing water in your yard. Standing water is a great place for many protozoa, mosquitoes, bugs and other harmful parasites to hide. Your pet might be tempted to drink from one of these puddles, ingesting those parasites and potentially causing all different types of problems.
Leptospirosis is the most deadly of these bugs. It is a bacteria that can spread through aerosolized mammal urine, as well as direct contact with mucous membranes or open wounds. Infected urine is contagious as long as it is moist, therefore standing water or puddles can contain this bacteria. Symptoms of leptospirosis include headache, fever, eye infections, vomiting, abdominal pain, and difficulty breathing. It can cause bleeding into the lungs, meningitis and kidney failure.
