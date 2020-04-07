Generic police tape

A hostage situation is ongoing in Refugio County, said Refugio County Sheriff Raul "Pinky" Gonzales.

A man is threatening to kill his wife.

Law enforcement agencies have been in negotiations with the man since 2:30 a.m. today, he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for more details as they become available.

Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate. 

