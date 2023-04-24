HALLETTSVILLE — A bow and strings were all that were needed for musicians to fiddle around in Hallettsville on Sunday afternoon.

The Knights of Columbus Hall hosted the 52nd annual Fiddlers Frolics, a weekend centered around music and barbecue. The final event was Sunday's Texas state fiddle championship, with 19 fiddlers strumming for first place.

Carl Hopkins, a fiddler from the Houston area, won the top prize for the second consecutive year.

The state championship attracts fiddlers from all corners of Texas, like Mike Wagner. Wagner, who lives about 100 miles from Dallas, enjoys playing bluegrass and gospel music when he is not teaching high school social studies.

"It's fun to come here and meet people from all around the state," Wagner, 52, said. "The only downside is that is a 5½-hour drive for me."

Another musician in the championship division, bass player Gary Kroeker, traveled up from his seasonal home in the Rio Grande Valley. Kroeker, an Oregon native, is in a trio known as the Traveling Troubadours. He met his bandmates Mike Hillger and Ted Williams at an RV park.

"I watched the live stream of this event from Oregon last year," said Kroeker, who competed in his first Fiddlers Frolics championship on Sunday. "Every year, my friends brag about how fun this is. This is better than how they explained it."

Kroeker said he was impressed by the talents of each of the musicians he watched, especially the children.

"I'll have to come back next year," Kroeker, 80, said. "This has been fun."

Prior to the championship event, organizers recognized the work of Moulton-based fiddler Daniel Jasek. Jasek, 91, received a painted portrait of himself. After a presentation on stage, Jasek fiddled some tunes in a small room with his longtime guitarist companion, Earl Logue.

Logue, 84, met Jasek in 1987 when work in the oil industry brought him to Hallettsville from Houston. The duo from Lavaca County have traveled around the United States, playing in jam sessions lasting as long as three days.

"Daniel means everything to me," Logue said. "He is my best friend."