Retired Lt. Col. Allen West, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, will speak at a benefit event hosted by the Republican Women of Yoakum Area on Wednesday.
The event will take place at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and light snacks will be provided.
Proceeds will benefit the family of Brandi Rich, who lost her Cuero home to a fire on Feb. 17. Rich is a DeWitt County precinct chair, vice chair of the DeWitt County Republican Party and active member of RWOYA. Contributions are encouraged at Wednesday’s event.
