The 31st annual State of Texas Anglers' Rodeo tournament will not become the latest pandemic-related cancellation.
Volunteers with the Texas Coastal Conservation Association are starting to release redfish throughout 600 miles of coastal waters this week for the STAR fishing tournament, which will kick-off at sunrise on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, May 23, and run until 5 p.m. Labor Day, Sept 7.
More than 50,000 adult anglers and 9,000 youth anglers annually registered for the tournament during the past three years, Dylan Sassman, the tournament’s assistant director, said in a news release.
With the goal of getting more youth on the water, $325,000 in scholarships are up for grabs this year, as well as more than $1 million in prizes.
Anglers must be registered to win in any of the tournament’s categories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.