Luis DeLeon and his winning STAR-tagged redfish

Luis DeLeon poses with his tagged redfish earlier this month at his favorite spot on the Upper Laguna Madre in Corpus Christi. He caught the second winning tagged redfish of the 2019 CCA STAR Tournament.

 Contributed photo

The 31st annual State of Texas Anglers' Rodeo tournament will not become the latest pandemic-related cancellation.

Volunteers with the Texas Coastal Conservation Association are starting to release redfish throughout 600 miles of coastal waters this week for the STAR fishing tournament, which will kick-off at sunrise on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, May 23, and run until 5 p.m. Labor Day, Sept 7.

More than 50,000 adult anglers and 9,000 youth anglers annually registered for the tournament during the past three years, Dylan Sassman, the tournament’s assistant director, said in a news release.

With the goal of getting more youth on the water, $325,000 in scholarships are up for grabs this year, as well as more than $1 million in prizes.

Anglers must be registered to win in any of the tournament’s categories.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.