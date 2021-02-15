State officials said Monday morning they expect power outages to last hours or more due to insufficient electrical grid supply as a result of extreme winter weather conditions.
As of Monday morning, about 2 million households were without power statewide.
More than 20,000 American Electric Power customers in the Crossroads lost power as of Monday morning and Victoria Electric Cooperative sent a press release telling customers to expect "systematic and rotating outages."
CenterPoint Energy said on Twitter that any customer who is currently experiencing an outage should prepare to be without power "for at least the rest of the day."
Local officials urged residents to cut down on their electrical use in order to reduce demand.
"The grid's getting overloaded," said Rick McBrayer, Victoria County's emergency operations coordinator. "They will have to do periodic outages to save the infrastructure from completely collapsing."
As of 10 a.m. Monday, nearly 6,000 outages were reported among AEP customers in Victoria, and thousands more were reported in Port Lavaca, Goliad, Refugio, Yorktown, Edna, Ganado, El Campo and Palacios.
McBrayer said officials urge community members to curtail their electricity usage in order to reduce stress on the grid. Steps residents should take including turning their thermostats down to 68 degrees, reducing usage of lights, closing shades and blinds and turning off appliances that regularly draw power like computers and clocks.
"Even the neighbor you don’t like, the neighbors that you do like, you’re connected by this one unique thing," McBrayer said. "It’s a community effort."
As of 9 a.m., areas subject to ERCOT's rotating outages included north Victoria, Placedo, Bloomington, Inez, Aloe, McFaddin, Vanderbilt, La Salle, Schroeder, Port Lavaca, Fannin, Nursery, Lone Tree, Port O'Connor and Seadrift, according to a press release from the Victoria Electric Cooperative.
But local residents on Facebook reported hours-long power outages starting as early as 12:30 a.m.
Ashley Brugger said she lost power in her southeast Victoria County home at about 5:30 a.m. Temperatures in her home fell into the low-50s by mid-morning, she said, and she lost access to water because she relies on an electric pump.
"I am just doing my best to stay warm and keep my pets warm," Brugger said. "I'm lucky I do not have small children or medical problems as many others probably do."
ERCOT, the agency that regulates the state's electrical grid, originally said it expected to conduct rotating outages of about 30 minutes to an hour to "prevent long-term damage to the electrical system," according to a press release from AEP.
But on a conference call Monday, Dan Woodfin, ERCOT's senior director of system operations, said those outages are likely to last longer. Woodfin said outages could last "a matter of hours" and said they are likely to continue into Tuesday.
"This is well beyond the design parameters for a typical or even an extreme Texas winter that you would normally plan for," Woodfin said. "They began as rotating outages but they’ve become longer."
Woodfin said ERCOT is asking local transmission companies to reduce their electrical generation in order to lower the burden on the grid without affecting critical services like hospitals and first responders.
ERCOT announced last night that it set a new record for winter peak grid demand of 69,150 megawatts, breaking the previous record, set in January 2018, by 3,200 megawatts.
More than 34,000 megawatts have been forced off the state's grid, Woodfin said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
