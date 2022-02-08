President Mary Virginia Jacobs, called the meeting to order on Jan. 25 at the Victoria Women’s Club House.
Present were 18 members and four guests. The Collect and pledges to the United States and Texas flags were lead by Doreta Keith.
Ann Heinrich and Joan Mathieu served as the membership committee for the day. The hostesses for the meeting were Doreta Keith and Jeannie Martin.
State Representative District 30 Geanie Morrison was the speaker for the meeting. Morrison, of Victoria, is the longest serving Republican in the Texas House. She has been a legislator for 12 terms.
Morrison discussed the role of women in the Texas Legislature. She traced the history of their service from 1845 to current day.
She has assisted with the higher education board and assisted with the passing of the top 10% rule. She discussed the major concerns for the Legislature, which are border security and the State Board of Education.
Jacobs introduced Morrison for the program.
Karen Greer announced the program for Feb. 8. Joan Mathieu will be the speaker and the topic is the history of Valentine’s Day.
Jacobs adjourned the meeting.
