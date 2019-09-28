State Rep. Geanie W. Morrison will seek reelection to Texas House District 30.
A native of Victoria, Morrison, 68, began her first session in 1999. She is serving her 11th term in the state legislature.
Texas House District 30 includes Victoria, Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties. In 2018, Morrison beat her opponent, Democrat Robin Hayter, with 75 percent of the vote, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
“I have had the honor and privilege to represent District 30 in the Texas House of Representatives, and I am so excited for the opportunity to continue that work with all of you for another two years,” she said in a news release about the announcement.
During the 86th Legislative session, Morrison served as chair of the House Local and Consent Calendars Committee. She also served on the Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee and the Environmental Regulation Committee, according to the news release.
Morrison worked to secure $2 billion in the state budget for Hurricane Harvey relief and passed a series of bills that will better prepare Texas for future disasters. She authored and passed House Bills 6, 7, 2305 and 2794 to improve emergency response training for local officials, streamline emergency management and unify the emergency management systems in Texas.
She also passed a budget that included $5 billion for property tax relief and has supported historic school finance reform and increased salaries for current and retired teachers.
She has been endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott for her work on behalf of her district in the past legislative session, according to the news release.
“I am proud to support Rep. Morrison for reelection, and I am grateful for the pivotal role she played in securing disaster recovery funding for the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “Texas can continue to rebuild from the lasting effects of Hurricane Harvey and better prepare for future storms thanks to her efforts in the House. Rep. Morrison is a strong leader with an unwavering commitment to her constituents, and she is a tireless advocate for the issues that matter most to the Coastal Bend.”
Morrison was recently appointed by Speaker Dennis Bonnen to the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety, which will work with a Senate select committee and Abbott’s Domestic Terrorism Task Force to develop recommendations to stop mass violence.
She has passed bills that will provide land for the future DeWitt County Airport, removes Victoria from the emissions reduction plan, provides a funding mechanism for a new Health and Wellness Center at the University of Houston-Victoria and enhances penalties for the illegal harvesting of undersized oysters, according to the release.
