State officials announced Thursday plans to deploy mobile vaccination teams to Goliad County and four other Texas counties.
The teams will visit some time "this week" Goliad, San Saba, Sterling, Jeff Davis and Crockett counties, which are described as "underserved," according to a news release issued by the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.
The news release does not say exactly when those deployments might happen.
The teams, which are officially called State Mobile Vaccination Teams, have already been deployed to DeWitt, Motley, Glasscock, Kenedy, Terrell, McMullen, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr counties as part of the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management is partnering with the Texas Military Department to send the teams.
"Our state mobile vaccine teams are working tirelessly to vaccinate more Texans in rural communities," said Abbott in the news release. "We will continue to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and ensure our communities have the resources needed to keep their residents safe."
