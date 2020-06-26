The Texas Transportation Commission approved about $76 million in transit funding at its June meeting, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The $76 million in funding includes $35 million of state funds and $41 million on federal funds.
The approval awards funds to public transportation providers in rural, small urban, and large urban areas, the release said. Funds go toward operating costs such as service and maintenance of vehicles and facilities. It’s up to each transit agency to determine what eligible expenses they pay for with the funding.
This annual funding allocation does not come from recent congressional acts aimed to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
