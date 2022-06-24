We are all looking for ways to stay cool this summer as the temperatures continue to climb.
For the newest Advocate reader contributed photo contest, we want to see photos of how you, your family, friends and even pets are staying cool during this heat wave.
Send your photos, complete with information of who is in the photo and what is going on to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. July 22 for a chance to win a gift certificate from Charlene's Gifts in downtown Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.