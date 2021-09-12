Because of the anticipated rain and winds from Tropical Storm Nicholas, some events and classes have been canceled or postponed and some businesses have decided to close.
If you or your business plan to close or cancel an event because of the storm, please send your information to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
City of Victoria
- Victoria’s brush and bulky pickup route on Monday will be rescheduled, but all other residential trash pickups will remain as scheduled. The City’s Environmental Services will contact residents this week to reschedule the brush and bulky pickup. Garbage, yard waste and curbside recycling will be collected as normally scheduled on Monday, weather permitting. The compost site and landfill will remain open to the public during regular business hours Monday, weather permitting. For more information, contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3230, or visit www.victoriatx.gov/environmental.
Victoria College
- All Victoria College locations will be closed Monday. The scheduled College Night event Monday has been canceled.
Sports
- Due to anticipated storm surge from the incoming tropical storm, Calhoun school district has canceled all middle school events for Monday. There there are no plans to make up the games. The affected schedules are as follows Patti Welder 8th grade football vs Seadrift at Seadrift; Howell 7th grade football vs Travis at Travis; Patti welder Volleyball vs Travis — 7th grade at Patti Welder and 8th grade at Travis MS; Stroman 8th Volleyball vs Seadrift at the district event center.
School districts
- Refugio school district has canceled classes and school activities Monday.
{li dir=”ltr”}Woodsboro school district will be closed Monday.{/li}{li dir=”ltr”}Austwell-Tivoli school district will be closed Monday. Tuesday’s schedule will be determined by Monday’s weather conditions.{/li}
