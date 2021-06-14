Rain showers and storms in the Bay of Campeche, off the Gulf of Mexico, have a 70% of becoming a tropical cyclone throughout the next five days, according to a National Weather Service Corpus Christi report.
The likelihood of a tropical cyclone forming in the next 40 hours is 20%, and in the next five days it is 70%.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no imminent threats to South Texas, but there is a chance of impacts on the region later in the week, according to the report.
Scattered and isolated storms are expected in the region through the rest of the week.
Hazardous seas and an increased risk of rip currents and minor coastal flooding are possible closer to the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.