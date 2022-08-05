The Stroman High School Class of 1997 25th Class Reunion will be from 7 p.m. to midnight Aug. 27, at DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686.
This will be a public dance featuring the Tainted Heart Band. Anyone is welcome.
For more information contact Sayra Boop at 361-676-6947.
