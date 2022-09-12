Stroman Middle School

Pictured, from left, are Denise Moreno, Principal; Cloud Lesly, student; Jonathan Grifaldo, student; and Gary Moses, former VISD instructor and speaker.

 Contributed photo

Stroman Middle School recently held its back-to-school, first day pep rally.

It was attended by all the students and staff.

Gary Moses, guest speaker, welcomed attendees back to the campus.

