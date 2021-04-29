Victoria County and surrounding counties could see 3-4 inches of rainfall Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
Heavy rainfall will be possible Friday into Saturday with a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms for much of the area on Friday. Parts of Victoria County could see upward of 6 inches.
Hail, winds in excess of 60 mph and flash flooding are possible in some areas.
"The main threat with any stronger storms would be for large hail or damaging winds," reads the NWS news release.
Parts of the coast are under a coastal flood advisory from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.