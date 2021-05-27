Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner will host its 35th Annual Spring Picnic on Sunday at KC Park, 102 S. Ave. G in Shiner.
The Country Store, which will sell a variety of baked and canned goods, will open at 8 a.m.
The three-meat meal — fried chicken, picnic stew and country sausage with all the trimmings — will be served inside the air-conditioned KC Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with dining available outside under the Big Top Tent as well. Drive-thru to-go plates will be available for purchase from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until sold out, at the Kaspar Pavilion in Green Dickson Park. All plates will be $12 each, and tickets will be available for purchase in the food line. Picnic hamburgers also will be available for purchase throughout the afternoon and evening.
The Big Country Auction will begin at noon with items including homemade quilts, antiques, Shiner Brewery memorabilia and homemade pastries, among hundreds of others. The Cattle Auction will begin at 3 p.m.
A petting zoo and kids’ games will start at 2 p.m.
Free Polka music will be provided inside the KC Hall along with keg beer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and additional music will be provided outside from noon to 10:30 p.m. The annual Picnic Dance featuring The Emotions will be inside KC Hall from 9 p.m. to midnight, and admission will be free for those aged 21 and older.
The drawing for the grand raffle prize — a New Holland Workmaster 25S with loader and mid-mower on a lowboy trailer plus a $3,000 VISA gift card — will be at 10 p.m.
A pre-picnic Motorcycle Run will be held Saturday, and registration will be from 11 a.m. to noon at KC Park in Shiner. Motorcyclists will leave at noon and return around 4 p.m. For more information, contact Michael Picha at 361-293-0058.
“Bring your lawn chairs and plan to spend the day in good old Shiner,” said Trish Kapavik, picnic publicity chair. “We didn’t get to have it last year because of COVID, so we’re looking forward to having everyone back in Shiner.”
For more information about the picnic, visit sscmshiner.org or the Shiner Catholic Church Picnic Facebook page.
