Pia Bhakta, 12, wove long pieces of yarn together as she crocheted a small bag.
“I needed something to put my P.E. clothes in something,” said the Nazareth Academy sixth-grader.
The bag is one of the items she made in her looming class. The elective course is available to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, and they are all taught by Sister Mary Beth Cernoch. The course is currently in limbo as Nazareth Academy officials navigate the changing education landscape in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class meets once a week, so it takes Pia about five to six weeks to finish a given project. Before making her bag, Pia made a pillow case.
“I’m not fast,” Pia laughed.
Pia joked at a round table of her peers as her hands never stopped working. She used a round loom to guide her stitches in a circle, which she uses as a metaphor for life.
“It feels relaxing, and it helps me relieve stress, which is really nice,” Pia said. “I don’t have to rush to finish anything.”
This is the second year the elective classes have been offered at Nazareth Academy, Cernoch said.
“Working with hands creates focus on rhythm that kids are missing today,” Cernoch said.
She said students are learning to take a step back and appreciate making something with their own hands. This is something they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
Skills like crochet and using a loom help with motor skills, math by counting stitches and figuring the diameter of projects, Cernoch said.
Students can also socialize and have conversations while creating pieces of art.
“It’s not about the product but the process,” Cernoch said.
Many of the products the students produce are later donated to local nursing homes, she said.
Sixth-grader Avreigh Reed, 11, spent a recent Wednesday in class making a soap holder.
Avreigh planned to work on a different project, but she wanted something small to work on before committing to a large project.
She signed up for the elective to have some down time in the middle of the school week and to learn a new skill. Avriegh said it is a great opportunity to take a step back from her first year in middle school.
“It’s a nice break with all my classes to talk and work,” she said. “There are a lot more classes in middle school, and they expect a lot more.”
