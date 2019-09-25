School prayer Q&A

Do I have the right to pray at school?

Yes. Your right is protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution so long as you are simply expressing your faith as an individual or with your friends. However, if students, parents, and members of the public might reasonably perceive your expression to bear the endorsement or approval of the school and it occurs in the context of a curricular activity, the school may limit your religious expression.

Is prayer at graduation or at athletic events allowed?

Maybe. If the prayer is student-sponsored then it is allowed but school-sponsored prayer is not allowed. School prayer, even if it is nonsectarian, cannot be forced upon people who do not wish to have the government tell them what prayers to hear. However, current Texas law says that students may choose to pray, or talk about their religious faith in a graduation or similar speech. At a minimum, school administrators cannot encourage students to pray or dictate, suggest, or edit the religious content of what a student should say, and they must include a disclaimer on graduation or other event programs indicating that they do not sponsor student speech.

So if teachers can’t lead prayers, can they invite clergy or students to lead them instead?

No. The Supreme Court held in Lee v. Weisman that a school violates the Establishment Clause when it invites an outside member of the clergy to deliver a prayer at any school event like graduation, because the students are coerced to participate in a religious exercise.

Is my school allowed to require a “moment of silence” at the start of the school day?

Yes. Schools are allowed to have a moment of silence as long as the practice was not adopted to advance religion and it does not communicate the message that prayer is the officially preferred activity during the

What about “See You at the Pole” events, where students meet at the flagpole to pray?

“See You at the Pole” and similar events, where students meet at a pre-arranged location on school grounds to pray together, may be allowed as long as they are student-organized optional events, do not occur during regular school hours, and students are not required to attend.

SOURCE: ACLU of Texas