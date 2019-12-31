Students ring in 2020 while learning about whooping cranes

TIVOLI – Cool temperatures and gray skies Tuesday made for a day of fun, food and learning.
The Science and Spanish Clubs Network Inc. hosted its 11th annual Early Bird New Year and an 82nd birthday at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. Eighteen Corpus Christi students from Grant Middle School’s Environmental Science Club rang in the new year with games, food and hiking at the refuge.
The event was made possible in part by a donation from Inteplast Group.
Yolanda Aviles, CCISD instructor and science club sponsor, said she has organized a New Year’s Eve field trip for more than 15 years. She said field trips offer the students different learning opportunities.
“They become more observant with each experience,” said Aviles.
According to a Coastal Management Program progress report, Science and Spanish Clubs Network Inc. serves more than 400 students. The program’s mission is “to develop the next generation of leaders in stewardship of the Greater Gulf of Mexico ecosystem,” said Richard Gonzales, the organization’s founder and CEO.
