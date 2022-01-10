James Oliver Garza, 5, was named Student of the Month by the Studio of Sheri Wagner. His parents are Jessica and Juan Garza, and his grandparents are Jaime and Maria Garza, and Melissa Conner and Louis Needleman. James started lessons when he was 3 1/2 years old, being the youngest ever to enroll. He studies piano and music theory at the studio of Sheri Wagner.
Studio of Sheri Wagner names December Student of the Month
