Kailynn Alvarado was named Student of the Month by the Studio of Sheri Wagner. Her parents are John Ray and Kourtni Alvarado, and her grandparents are Bernardo and Rosanna Alvarado, of Victoria, Loretta Villegas, of Refugio, and Kristina Villegas, of Goliad. Kailynn studies piano and music theory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: Woman attempts to steal from Dollar King
- Several projects could help fuel Crossroads region's economic engine
- Lolita man dies in head-on collision
- Late rally lifts Falls City over Refugio
- West shelled by Corpus Christi Carroll at home
- Patek's late winner sends West to regional quarterfinals
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say
- 50 new COVID-19 case, 1 death reported in Crossroads
- East's Koch notches second regional qualification
- Former alum chosen to lead Nazareth Academy
Commented
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Beto (29)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Goliad parents say school district failing to address racist bullying (3)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (1)
- Commissioners court to discuss replacing mobile radios throughout county (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:
Republicans just don’t care. They’ll look at the title of this column and write it off as just another left-wing hit piece.
-
Leland Schroeter said:Certainly enjoyed knowing Eloy. We worked in different Labs at DuPont, but Eloy was well known and friendly with all of us Lab Techs. So sorry and sad to hear of his passing. God be with Eloy'…
-
Rick Dockery said:
For a for profit company to thrive, they must produce a quality product. Public schools get money no matter what they churn out.
-
Rick Dockery said:The keynote speaker is from the KIPP academy, a charter that serves disadvantaged kids. People will like his message. They need to understand that their are those who oppose these schools. So,…
-
Rick Dockery said:Mike, in a previous thread, who were against charters, refused to watch films on them, and cited studies showing they were bad. The money does leave the public school, goes with the kid. Most …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.