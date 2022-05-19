Parker Gann was named Student of the Month by the Studio of Sheri Wagner. Her parents are Tod and Vanessa Gann, of Cuero, and her grandparents are Donald Vesely, of Shiner, Jacqueline Vesely, of Victoria, and the late Joyce Gann. Parker studies piano and music theory at Wagner’s studio.
Studio of Sheri Wagner names May Student of the Month
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:Another reason I keep my politics secular.I agree with Joe Biden, They no longer are Republicans, they are MAGAs and MAGA ULTRA. No longer the party of Lincoln, they are the party of Trump.
-
Mike Gomez said:
If that’s the case, why didn’t the Republicans learn what a peaceful transition of power looks like? Hillary conceited within 24 hours and attended her opponent’s inauguration.
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:Thanks Mike, good read and reminders. I think we are the freedom fighters that are trying to figure out what they have become. They are long on conspiracy, short on reason, and they lean on Go…
-
Ron Sandidge said:
Who was the real estate developer?
-
Ron Sandidge said:
Democrats have been doing things like that a lot longer than Republicans, they are an older party. Republicans learned that lesson from the Democrats. And are the experts today.
