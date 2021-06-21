Maya Compian, 8, was named May Student of the Month at the studio of Sheri Wagner. Maya studies piano and music theory. Her parents are Johndavid and Erin Compian, and her grandparents are Sylvia Serrata, and Ruben and Eunice Mesa.
Studio of Sheri Wagner names May Student of the Month
Elena Anita Watts is the features editor for the Victoria Advocate. She covers faith, arts, culture and entertainment, and she can be reached at 361-580-6585 or ewatts@vicad.com.
