Owen Blank, 8, was named Student of the Month for September by the Studio of Sheri Wagner. His parents are Brittany and Greg Blank, and his grandparents are Brenda and David Blackmon, of Corpus Christi, and Vicky and Kelvin Blank, of Yoakum. Owen studies piano and music theory with Wagner.
Studio of Sheri Wagner names September Student of the Month
- Advocate Staff Report
