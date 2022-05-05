On May 25 and 26, the Texas A&M College of Nursing, in partnership with Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach of Victoria, will host professional presentations and offer continuing education opportunities as part of the Golden Crescent Substance Use Disorder Symposium & Training.
The event sponsor is the Golden Crescent Regional Recovery Initiative, which is the partnership organization. The two day event will be at the Victoria Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St. There is no cost to attend and lunch is provided, however, registration is required.
Some of the topics to be covered include stigma and harm reduction; the neurobiology of substance use disorder; substance use and pregnancy; and the prevention, screening, treatment, and recovery for substance use disorder.
The Symposium will also feature vital training, including Naloxone administration (with Naloxone kit distribution), screening, brief intervention, referral to treatment, medication for addiction treatment and medication for opioid use disorder.
Registration for the Symposium can be accessed at tx.ag/GCSymposium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.