The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is sponsoring International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day at Houston House Community Center in Victoria on Nov. 23, according to a news release.
Check-in and lunch will start at 12:30 p.m., and survivor day programming will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. People should register online in advance.
“Each year, AFSP supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience,” according to the news release. “While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.”
