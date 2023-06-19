PORT LAVACA — Persistent gusts of wind did not drown out shouts of praise from the worshipers who gathered Sunday morning at Bayfront Peninsula Park.

A father and son led worship and delivered a message about coming together as Christians. The service was part of a weekend-long Juneteenth celebration in Port Lavaca.

Some of the attendees clapped and raised their hands as Dwayne McCarty II sang about God's love and power.

"It's an honor to honor God on the weekend of Juneteenth, when we are celebrating freedom, unity and the God we serve, who allowed us to be free," McCarty II said in an interview after the service. McCarty II serves as a pastor along with his father Dwayne McCarty Sr. at Signs and Wonders Church in Houston.

Then McCarty Sr., who grew up in Port Lavaca, gave a sermon about unifying in the name of God. He told the mostly Black audience that by drawing closer to one another through faith, Port Lavaca's Black community can hear the message God wants to send them.

"The problem is, we got too much dysfunction and division," McCarty Sr. said in his sermon. "The opposite of unity is division and segregation."

While making one of his points, McCarty Sr. referenced a passage from the Bible about how the human body and a church congregation are alike, in that they need a diverse set of parts to function as a whole. McCarty Sr. said Jesus Christ himself prayed to God that those who believed in him who unite as one body.

"God is ready to do great, mighty things for the Black community of Port Lavaca," McCarty Sr. said.

In the conclusion of his sermon, McCarty Sr. said people should be humble, sympathetic and compassionate when they are around others.

"Do not repay evil with evil and insult with insult," he said. "Learn to bless all of those who curse you."

After his message, McCarty Sr. said in an interview he felt honored to give a sermon in his hometown.

"I got to see old friends who I haven't seen in years," he said.

His son returned to the stage, closing the service in song. The next segment on the itinerary was a fried fish lunch. Dessert was also on the menu, courtesy of Dezzie's Delights.

Dominique Jones, who runs Dezzie's Delights, came down from Houston to serve homemade rum cake, brownies, cookies, peach cobbler, pound cake and banana pudding. Jones heard about the Juneteenth events in Port Lavaca from her mother, who sold jewelry during the celebration last year.

Jones said the Saturday turnout at the park was strong and it was nice to see a presentation about the meaning of Juneteenth.

"It was surprisingly not as hot as I thought it would be. The wind cooled me down," Jones said. "I enjoyed the music, camaraderie and playing bingo with my daughter."

Jones said she plans to bring Dezzie's Delights back to Port Lavaca for next year's Juneteenth celebration.