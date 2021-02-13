Because of the frozen conditions in and around the Crossroads, Sunday delivery of the Victoria Advocate will be delayed.
To ensure the safety of our carrier force, newspapers will be picked up and begin delivery around 7 a.m. Sunday. We expect most carriers to be finished delivering by 11 a.m. However, this could change depending on the severity of the road conditions. This delay will not impact the posting of our e-edition which will be available by 6 a.m.
In addition, our Customer Care department will not open until 8 a.m. to allow our employees to get to work safely after daybreak. We will continue to update you via social media, on Facebook and Twitter, and on our website, at www.victoriaadvocate.com. Our automated system will also be updated and can be reached at 361-574-1200.
Thank you for your understanding.
