A few clouds are expected Tuesday and a mostly sunny day with a high of 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A low of 42 degrees is forecast tonight.
The wind chill will make it feel like 41 degrees.
Sunny and cool days are expected this week, with temperatures in the 30s to 60s Tuesday through Thursday night. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms during the weekend.
On Wednesday night, the low is expected to be near freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.